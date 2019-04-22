<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kelechi Nwakali has revealed he was advised by FC Porto officials not to honor the invitation for Nigeria’s CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Libya in March.

Nwakali did not heed the warnings and now without a “resident permit” in Portugal he is stranded and can’t return to the team.

As per Ayo Olu Ibidapo [AOIfootball], he (Nwakali) had no regrets honoring the country’s invitation but hopes he has not done so at a risk to his career following the current situation.

“I’m very worried about the current situation of things,” Nwakali told an online medium.

“I told the coaches before coming that my going back to Portugal might be difficult because I don’t have a resident permit in England and I was also not given one in Portugal so it had really complicated things for me.”

“I should have returned to my club and started playing already and also getting set for next season but my decision to honour the game against Libya has put me in this situation which is becoming very troublesome for me.”