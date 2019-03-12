



Arsenal FC of England player on loan at FC Porto B in Portugal, Kelechi Nwakali, has stated that his time to shine in the colours of the Super Eagles will still come.

Nwakali, who was recently called up to the U-23 national team by coach Imama Amapakabo, said that he is not worried about not getting a Super Eagles call up but when the chance comes, he would definitely seize it.

“I believe in time and opportunity. When the mantle falls on me, I hope to take up the challenge. I must also add that we have ever good players in the Eagles right now and I am not worried or disturbed about not getting a call up. When the chance comes up I will seize it.”