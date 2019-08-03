<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali is set to complete a two-year deal to Spanish Segunda B side, SD Huesca, from Premier League club, Arsenal.

Nwakali linked up with Arsenal in 2016, but has never played an official game for the North London club.

He spent time on loan at MVV Maastricht, VVV Venlo and Porto B, but didn’t do enough to be handed a first team chance with the Gunners.

According to a report in Spanish online news outlet, AS .com, the young midfielder will be allowed to to join Huesca without a transfer fee, but Arsenal will include a sell- on clause in the deal.

Nwakali came into limelight after leading the Nigeria U-17 side, the Golden Eaglets, to win the cadet World Cup in 2015 in Chile.

The 21-year-old won the Golden Ball Award as the best player of the competition.