



Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali is thrilled to see SD Huesca emerge champions of the 2019-20 Segunda Divison.

The Azulgranes won the title after edging out Sporting Gijon 1-0 at the Estadio El Molinon on Monday night.

Cristo Gonzalez netted the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute after he was set up by Sergio Gomez.





An excited Nwakali took to the social media to celebrate the title success.

“What a way to end the season; promotion to the La Liga: champion: first start: What a great God you are!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nwakali featured for 90 minutes in the game.

He made five league games for Michel’s side in the just concluded season.

Huesca will feature in the Spanish top-flight next season.