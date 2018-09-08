Kelechi Nwakali has stated his readiness for Nigeria challenge ahead of Saturday’s Afcon qualifiers clash against Seychelles.

On the back of his impressive showing in the Super Eagles B’s hybrid friendly against Atletico Madrid prior to the 2018 World Cup, the Arsenal loanee was handed a maiden national team invite.

With injuries to captain John Obi Mikel and Alex Iwobi limiting Gernot Rohr’s attacking midfield options, Nwakali is in contention to make his debut against Gavin Jeanne’s men at Stade Linité.

And the Porto B midfielder is ready to take on the ‘mantle’ should it fall on him.

“For the game, the coach has to make the choice of the players that will start the game or play the game,” Nwakali said via team Twitter page.

“I believe that we are all ready for the game. If the mantle falls on me to play against Seychelles, I’ll take up the challenge.

“All we urge Nigerians is just to support the team, pray for the team and I believe as a team we will make them proud and we will achieve our aim of coming here.”

As stated by coach Rohr, the three-time African champion aim to leave the archipelago nation with the maximum points to improve their standing in Group E after a false start.