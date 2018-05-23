Kelechi Nwakali says he is pleased with his performance for Nigeria B in their friendly match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Salisu Yusuf’s Nigerian side fell to a 3-2 defeat to the Spanish club in the GOTV Max Cup friendly at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nwakali, who is on the books of Premier League giants Arsenal but has spent the last couple of seasons out on loan, was one of Nigeria’s best players in the match and scored the opening goal.

“It was a good game from our team, I didn’t expect this kind of performance from our team because we came [together with] only three days to the game,” the player said in his post-match interview.

“We thank God for the opportunity from the coach. The team build-up and play was awesome.”

Nwakali’s long-range goal in the 31st minute gave the Super Eagles B team the lead but Angel Correa restored parity for the newly crowned UEFA Europa League champions a minute later.

Fernando Torres came on as a second half substitute to make it 2-1 for Atletico in the 64th minute before Usman Mohammed levelled scores for Nigeria. However, Borja Baston sealed the win for the Spanish side five minutes from time.