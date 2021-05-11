Kelechi Nwakali has debunked rumours he is considering dumping Nigeria for another country.

Nwakali’s elder brother Allwell recently stated his brother his studying approach from other countries about switching nationality.

The midfielder, who is currently on loan at Spanish Segunda Divsion club Alcorcon from Huesca however took to the social media to deny the news.

“Dear fellow Nigerians, contrary to reports circulating in the media, I remain committed to serving my country. It is always an honour to wear the green and white of Nigeria and it is my dream to continue to do so,” he wrote on Instagram.





“I categorically deny these reports and will continue to work hard until I am called upon. I am hugely proud to have represented Nigeria at various levels and am grateful to have had these opportunities in my career thus far.

“I have never considered playing for another nation and continuing to play for Nigeria at international level remains my priority.”

The 22-year-old was captain of Nigeria’s U-17 side that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.