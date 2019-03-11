



Kelechi Nwakali is in contention to make his international debut for the Olympic Dream team VII in a U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya at the Stade du 7 Mars, Ben Gardane on March 20.

The Porto B starlet is among the foreign-based professionals invited to beef up the squad by manager Imama Amapakabo.

Nwakali has vowed to join the Nigeria U23s at their get-together in Abuja before they fly to Tunisia for the first leg match against the North Africans.

But the attacking midfielder would be racing against the clock as Porto B have a league match against Cova Piedade this coming Sunday, three days before the second round tie.

The ASJ Academy product was the Player of the Tournament at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup and was captain of the Flying Eagles squad that failed to qualify for the U20 World Cup in 2017.

Portuguese-based professionals Kelechi John and Tosin Kehinde are already training with the Dream Team with a view to a possible inclusion in the traveling party to Tunisia.