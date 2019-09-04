<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has thanked English Premier League side, Arsenal despite leaving the club without making any first team appearances.

Nwakali, 20, left the Gunners on transfer deadline day and joined Spanish second division side SD Huesca on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He made 16 appearance on loan at FC Porto’s B side last season before the deal was cut short due to visa problems, but the youngster is grateful for his time in North London.

“It’s been a good journey with Arsenal since 2016 despite never played (sic) any official game for them,” he wrote on social media.

“I have gained a lot from my time here and everybody involved with the club have been great to me.

“I just want to say a big thank you and goodbye, because it is time to move on, time for another chapter and another challenge.”

Nwakali who won the Golden Boot at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2015 joined Arsenal in 2016.

He spent time on loan at Dutch clubs VVV-Venlo and MVV Maastricht.