



FIFA U-17 world cup winning captain in 2015, Kelechi Nwakali, has described his invitation to the U-23 national team as a big privilege.

Speaking, the FC Porto B of Portugal player stated that Nigerian players that fall within the age category remain eligible to be called up and getting an invite from coach Imama Amapakabo remains a privilege.

“Any player who falls in the category will have hopes to play in the team. I am just privileged to be handed that opportunity to represent Nigeria and when the time comes we will do our best.”

Nigeria will face Libya in a 2-legged elimination series as a qualification for the U-23 African championship continues.