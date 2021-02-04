



Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, will continue to work on his ‘personal best’ to make himself more relevant for the club and country.

The former Golden Eaglets said he was extremely excited to score a historic goal for his club on Wednesday.

Iheanacho’s first Premier League goal of the season set them on their way to victory at Craven Cottage.





“Actually I wasn’t expecting the header,” the 24-year-old told the club’s official website.

“I got in the space between the two central defenders and I got the header, so I’m delighted.

“I’m always working in training. I need to work really hard to get my chance.

“Sometimes, the gaffer switches the team around, so I need to work for my chance. When it comes, I need to take it and that’s what I did tonight.”