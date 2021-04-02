



Kelechi Iheanacho has been named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for March 2021.

The former Manchester City man beat the likes of Harry Kane, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard, Riyad Mahrez, Andreas Christensen, Leandro Trossard, and Illan Meslier to the award.

He began the month in fine style, scoring an excellent volley from compatriot Wilfred Ndidi’s pass, as Leicester City snatched a draw away at Burnley.

Three days later, he continued his goalscoring form, netting an equaliser against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Foxes would go on to win the game thanks to a late goal by Daniel Amartey.

But it was the following fixture where the Nigerian would really shine. Up against a managerless Sheffield United side, Iheanacho bagged a hat-trick.

He opened the scoring with a tap in from Jamie Vardy’s low cross, and later got his second after another Vardy assist. The former Manchester City man completed his hat-trick with 12 minutes remaining, slamming in at the near post from long range.





It was not just in the league where Iheanacho was in fine scoring form. He also netted two in the 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Manchester United, taking his tally for the month to seven.

The 24-year-old becomes the fourth Leicester player to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award. The other recipients of the prize are: Muzzy Izzet (Sept 1999), Tim Flowers (Sept 2000), and Jamie Vardy (Oct 2015, Nov 2015, April 2019, Oct 2019).

He is also the fourth Nigerian to scoop the prize, after Jay Jay Okocha (Nov 2003), Peter Odemwingie (Sept 2010, April 2011, Nov 2012), and Odion Ighalo (Dec 2015).

Up next for Leicester, they have two potentially crucial league clashes against Man City and West Ham United, before an FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley against Southampton.