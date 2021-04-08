



The Nigerian first made History With First Premier League Hat-Trick In Leicester City’s Emphatic Win Over Sheffield United

Kelechi Iheanacho has received another accolade after his goal against Burnley was voted Leicester City’s goal of the month for March.

Iheanacho enjoyed a good run of form for the Foxes last month, scoring seven times in five games. The first of those strikes came in the 1-1 draw against Burnley, and it has earned him the goal of the month for March.





The former Manchester City striker fired in a superb volley following a long ball from his countryman Wilfred Ndidi.

His latest win comes after he was named the Premier League’s player for the month of March. The Super Eagles star backed up his strike against Burnley with another goal in the 2-1 over Brighton.

However, his best moment came in the 5-0 win over Sheffield, where he scored a hat-trick to become just the fifth Nigerian to score three times in a Premier League game.

Iheanacho rounded up the month with a brace in Leicester City’s 3-1 win over Manchester United in their FA Cup quarterfinal clash.