



Leicester City of England duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, as well as Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong, are expected to lead 13 other players into the Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo on Monday ahead of Saturday’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.

Watford striker, Isaac Success already arrived Lagos on Sunday (today) and will fly straight into Uyo before midday.

Hapoel Beer Sheva of Israel midfielder, John Ogu, who helped his side end their winless streak in the Israeli league on Saturday with a 4-1 win at home to Maccabi Petach Tikva confirmed he will be in camp on Monday.

“We know the importance of the game, so hopefully on Monday I will be in camp,” Ogu told CSN.

Also expected in Super Eagles’ camp on Monday are Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Shehu Abdullahi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru, Semi Ajayi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ola Aina.

Other players like Odion Ighalo, Ogenyi Onazi, Brian Idowu, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi are expected to arrive before the team’s first training session on Tuesday.

Super Eagles will host the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 13th October with the reverse fixture billed for the 18,000–capacity Stade Taïeb Mhiri in the city of Sfax, Tunisia, on Tuesday, 16th October.

Libya leads the Group E with a superior goal difference of +2 and four points from two games. South Africa are second on four points too but with fewer goals than Libya. The Super Eagles occupy the third spot with three points from two games. Seychelles, without any point, are bottom of the group.