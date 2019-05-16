<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi hangout in the beach in France ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Leicester City duo was at the Saint-Tropez, a coastal town in France to relax and rest before reporting to Super Eagles camp at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Asaba on Sunday, 2nd June.

Iheanacho and Ndidi were included in the Gernot Rohr 25-man provisional list with captain John Obi Mikel returning to the national setup for the first time since 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Premier League most tackler of the ball posted a picture of the duo on a boat on his Instagram page.

Super Eagles will play a friendly with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, 8th June before departing for Egypt next day aboard a chartered aircraft, set up a final training camp in the city of Ismailia and tackle Africa’s number one–ranked team, Senegal in their final pre-AFCON friendly on Sunday, 16th June.

Nigeria confronts Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in that order in Group B of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in four Egyptian cities 21st June – 19th July.