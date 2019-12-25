<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is wanted by English lowly side, Nottingham Forest, although the club is not willing to meet his £36m valuation.

The club is desperately in need of the Super Eagles player to reorganise their attack and gain promotion into the elite league next season.

The Nottingham Forest boss, Sabri Lamouchi, has been looking forward to the January transfer market to pick the best legs to boost his team.

The Reds have been striving without a win in five matches, after Saturday’s bad-tempered defeat at Huddersfield Town made it back-to-back losses – perhaps highlighting the need for reinforcements.

Lamouchi’s men remain very much in the promotion mix – down to ninth, three points off the top six but with a game in hand. And it could be that a good window makes all the difference to their ambitions this season.

But Iheanacho with both hands, is grabbing his future at Leicester City. No one is handing it out to him for free. He is there, fighting for it.

He made another case for it with a goal recently and assist in Leicester City’s 4-1 win away at Aston Villa on Sunday, December 8.

The 23-year-old was on from the first minute of the game, in his first Premier League of the season and he was the one who created Leicester City’s opener in the 20th minute.

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, is not ready to let go of the Nigerian player, as he always preferred to use him from the bench.

Brendan knows how to get the best out of the former Under-17 player when the chips are down and Nottingham Forest may not be the best destination for the roving Nigeria star.