Kelechi Iheanacho is determined to make the most of opportunities that come his way in the Leicester City starting 11.

The former Manchester City striker has had to play second fiddle, perhaps unsurprisingly, to Jamie Vardy, who has shone since Brendan Rodgers replaced Claude Puel last season.

Vardy has 17 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season and leads the Premier League scoring charts, but Iheanacho’s record isn’t all that bad, either.

Iheanacho has six goals in 10 appearances in all competitions and has featured regularly under Rodgers since the back end of the year.

“It’s been a good season, to be fair,” Iheanacho told Leicester’s club website. “Pre-season and getting the work done in pre-season (and) getting into the season, it’s not been easy, but I need to keep working hard and I’ll get my chance.





“It’s a good group of boys, they’re like family, with everyone together and the staff as well. Everyone is happy doing well. (When) the chance comes, you have to take it.”

The 23-year-old scored in the 2-1 win over the Hammers at the London Stadium on December 28.

Since then David Moyes has replaced Manuel Pellegrini.

“In the Premier League, when there is a change of manager, you will see a difference from the previous one,” said Iheanacho.

“It’s always going to be a difficult one. No game is easy in the Premier League, so every game is hard. It’s going to be a tough one because they have become stronger, there’s something that has sparked them at the moment because of the way they are playing now.”