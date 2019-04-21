<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho may not be having the best of seasons, but that has not stopped him from urging his Leicester City teammates not to give up with four matches left to end the Premier League season.

The Nigeria international gave the charge after Leicester drew 2-2 with West Ham on Saturday.

Iheanacho played for just six minutes coming in as a late replacement for Demarai Gray in the 84th minute.

“Never give up. Good team spirit to come back in the game ⚽ is ❤,” he tweeted.

The former Manchester City ace has become a source of worry for the Super Eagles technical crew following his minimal playing time.

This led to head coach, Gernot Rohr not inviting him for the Eagles last Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles as well as the international friendly against Egypt last month.

As usual compatriot Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester for the entire duration of the match.

Leicester who welcome Arsenal to the King Power Stadium next week Monday are eighth on the table with 48 points.