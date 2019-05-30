<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite ending the Premier League season on a barren run of 24 League games without a goal, Kelechi Iheanacho says he is not under pressure to perform for the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

The Leicester City midfielder was recalled back to the Super Eagles squad having been left out of Gernot Rohr’s squad in March.

He also remained upbeat on ending his goal drought for club and country.

The 22 year old last scored for Leicester City in September against Huddersfield.

“I am relaxed, just being focused and ready for the task ahead,” he was quoted in a report on Leicester City Mercury.

“I will be in camp hopefully, to start preparations for AFCON proper.”

“I am not under any pressure to deliver.

“I have been scoring goals for the Super Eagles and I want to score more.

“There are drought times for every striker and I am not an exemption but I will keep my head up, stay focused, determined and ready for the task ahead.

“My critics always spur me to do more, I have nothing to say about that. I just want to stay focused on my set goals and be professional to the core.”