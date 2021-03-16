



Kelechi Iheanacho believes the togetherness of Leicester City’s squad can push the Foxes on for the remainder of the campaign.

Iheanacho, 24, netted a stunning trio of goals in City’s 5-0 triumph over Sheffield United which, after Manchester United’s win over West Ham United, leaves Leicester in third place in the Premier League on 57 points.

After twice being assisted by Jamie Vardy, either side of the interval, the Nigeria international completed his first hat-trick for the Club with a stunning hit from 25 yards out at King Power Stadium.

“I’m delighted, I’m really happy today,” Iheanacho reflected, speaking to LCFC TV at full-time.

“I’ve been waiting for this day to come and I’m happy it came and I took my chances.

“I thank my team-mates, the gaffer, all the Leicester City staff, the owners for giving me the opportunity, and my team-mates for helping me keep going and get to this level. I’m really happy and delighted.”

City were in lethal goalscoring form against Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades with Ayoze Pérez also finding the net before Ethan Ampadu’s own goal saw the Foxes equal the record for their biggest home Premier League win.

“That’s what happens when three strikers play in the same game,” Iheanacho added. “I think it was on for us today. It wasn’t really coming in the first half. I’ve had a few chances, we got a goal, but in the second half, everywhere opened up for us. We were all over them.





“We pressed them, we counter-pressed them, we got the ball and put the balls in the net. It was a really lovely Sunday for us.”

Now on 10 goals in all competitions in 2020/21, five of which have come in the last three games, the former Manchester City striker is keen to build on his excellent form for Leicester.

“Hopefully, I will get more – more goals and more hat-tricks,” he explained. “I need to concentrate now on the performances.

“That’s the most important thing, improving myself in training, and improving in the things I don’t do better, so improving in all aspects, in all areas, in training, to improve game by game and hopefully they will keep coming and hopefully we’ll get to the top.”

After footage emerged on social media of his team-mates’ delighted response to his hat-trick, Iheanacho also pointed to the spirit which exists within the Leicester City camp this term.

“I think they are all happy for me,” he said. “Everyone is all emotional today, I saw they were happy for me. I scored a hat-trick today so they’re really happy for me. We’re like a family in there, so I’m really happy I’ve got these lovely guys as my team-mates.

“I’m really happy here. I wish everyone the best and hopefully we’ll get to the top together.”