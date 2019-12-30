<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho believes that the oneness of Leicester City’s squad was in full display during Saturday’s 2-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the opening goal for the Foxes – his third of the campaign, while Demarai Gray netted the winner following Pablo Fornals’ equalising goal for the Hammers.

Despite The Foxes’ manager Brendan Rodgers making nine changes for the game, Leicester maintained their identity and Iheanacho says that comes down to their collective commitment to the cause.

“It was good and it was tough, so we’re happy we got the three points and we’re second in the league now, so we’re happy,” the Nigeria international striker told LCTV.

“We did well actually. They were good today and they were strong and they gave us a game and it was a good atmosphere. We love it and [we’ve got] three points so we go to the next one.

“We’ve been working really hard in training. I think the whole squad, everyone that is playing, and us that are not getting playing time, so everyone is really together as a family.

“It’s a good group, working together in training, so there wasn’t much difference with who played today and the players who are starting, so we are a really good group and a good family.

“We work hard in training and as you can see today, we showed it in the [game], so we’re happy.”

Iheanacho’s headed finish in London was his fifth in six outings in all competitions this season and he underlined the importance of remaining sharp and delivering in training.

“It came like a surprise!” Iheanacho added. “The cross was good from JJ (James Justin) and Ayoze (Perez) kept it in and I was at the right place at the right time to head it in, so I’m happy.

“It’s always a good feeling to get a goal in the team. So, as a striker, you always want to get a goal and I’m not playing too much, so you have to keep your mentality up there, so you need to keep going.

“Whenever you get a chance, you take it, so I just need to keep my head up, keeping working hard every day, so if I get my chance, I’ll take it.

“I’ll keep going as a professional, so I just have to keep going.”