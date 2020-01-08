<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City will play hosts to Aston Villa at King Power Stadium on Wednesday night hoping to secure a first-leg victory in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

The Foxes have been enjoying an excellent run of form following their defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Boxing Day.

However, the Villans could prove to be worthy adversaries if the East Midlands outfit get complacent in midweek.

According to the4thofficial.net report, Brendan Rodgers is expected to go with a 4-1-4-1 formation, making a lot of changes to his first-team for this Midlands derby.

Kasper Schmeichel is expected to return in goal for the Foxes after he was handed a rest in his side’s 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Rodgers might revert to his first-choice defensive duo of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu for this crucial League Cup semi-final first leg against the Villans.

Wilfred Ndidi might come into the first-team as he operates in a defensive midfield role.

His job will be to provide adequate cover for the Leicester backline by breaking down Villa’s attacks on the counter.

Hamza Choudhury and James Maddison could get an opportunity to play together as the box to box midfielders. The dynamic duo will try to create some decent goal-scoring opportunities going forward.

Ayoze Perez is expected to operate on the right-wing while Harvey Barnes focuses on using his pace down the left flank after his goal-scoring heroics versus the Latics last weekend.

Kelechi Iheanacho will get another opportunity to lead the charge for the East Midlands giants up top.

Rodgers might be inclined towards saving Jamie Vardy for Southampton’s visit of the King Power Stadium later this weekend.