



Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted to help Leicester City secure a place in the quarter-final stage of the Emirates FA Cup following Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Nigeria international scored the decisive goal on 90 minutes.

Iheanacho was positioned perfectly in the six-yard box to head home a Youri Tielemans cross, following a quick corner, with virtually the last kick of the game.





“I’m really happy, everyone is smiling. It was too cold, everybody wanted to get home so I’m glad I could get the winner in 90 minutes!” Iheanacho told LCTV after the game.

“The manager called me to be ready to come in and I was ready to help the team and get the win.

“It was really cold out there. Everyone was freezing. When I scored we were all happy. We really wanted to go home. We are looking forward to the next round now.

“Everyone is happy in the dressing room. They are saying I saved them from cold.”