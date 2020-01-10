<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kelechi Iheanacho says he had to remain focused and composed in the moments leading up to his strike against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Iheanacho restored parity at King Power Stadium to make it 1-1 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie with Dean Smith’s side, who earlier went ahead through a Frédéric Guilbert effort.

Substitute Iheanacho, 23, was thrilled to get on the scoresheet for the sixth time in eight matches in all competitions this campaign, and to ultimately ensure City will head to Villa Park later this month on level terms.

“It’s another goal,” said Iheanacho after his strike secured a first leg draw with Aston Villa. “I’m really happy. I got the chance and I took it.





“As a striker you need to be focused and composed in front of goal and the chance came and we took it.

“The squad did really well in the second half and the press we did led to the goal so we’re happy.”

Iheanacho says City will now focus on their upcoming Premier League clash with Southampton on Saturday, and will work towards their second leg encounter with Villa when the time comes.

“I think it wasn’t a bad result, we got the draw,” Iheanacho added. “We should’ve done better but in the second half we were a bit better. Now, we need to focus on the next games.

“It’s two legs now. Of course, we have a Premier League game next, but I think we’ll concentrate on that then we’ll get to Villa Park and see what happens.”