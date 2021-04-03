



Super Eagles and Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal with the Club, keeping him at King Power Stadium until at least 2024.

The 24-year-old is enjoying the best form of his Leicester City career, having scored seven times in his last four appearances for the Foxes and picking up the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for March.

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August 2017 and has gone on to feature for the Foxes 117 times in all competitions, scoring 32 goals – 12 of which have come in the current campaign.

Iheanacho told LCFC.com: “I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a family. I’m happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years.”

Born in Imo, Nigeria, Iheanacho represented Taye Academy in Owerri as a youth, before joining Manchester City’s Academy in January 2015.





He made 46 appearances for the Citizens in all competitions, finding the net 12 times, before signing for Leicester City in August 2017.

During his first season at the Club, the striker featured for City 28 times in all competitions, scoring eight goals, including a brace against Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United in the FA Cup, and also went on to represent his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In 2018/19, he made 35 appearances for City, scoring twice, while he scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for the Foxes last season, helping them to secure a fifth-place finish in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League football the following campaign.

Iheanacho has represented Nigeria at Under-17s and Under-20s level, and has made 31 senior appearances for his country, scoring nine goals.