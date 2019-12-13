<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho will look to make his 100th Premier League appearance when Leicester City take on Norwich City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Iheanacho featured in 46 Premier League games and scored 12 goals during his time with Manchester City.

Since linking up with Leicester City, the Nigeria international has made 53 appearances and hit the back of the net six times.

Iheanacho has scored two goals and bagged two assists in the league for the Foxes this season.

The 23-year-old scored Leicester City’s second goal in the 4-1 win against Aston Villa last Sunday, in what was his first league start of the campaign.

Iheanacho made his Premier League in August 2015 when he came in for Raheem Sterling for the final minute of Manchester City’ 2-0 win against Watford.

He scored his first competitive goal on September 12, 2015 replacing Wilfried Bony in the final minute in a match away to Crystal Palace and scoring the only goal of the game.