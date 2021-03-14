



Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has named the goal he scored against Burnley as his favourite for the Foxes this campaign.

Iheanacho netted two wonderful goals in two successive matches against Burnley and Brighton last week.

The goal against Burnley was a delightful volley assisted by his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi, while the one against Brighton was a beautiful chip over the goalkeeper after controlling a perfect pass from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Iheanacho took his overall 2020/21 tally up to seven goals with two excellent efforts at Turf Moor and Amex stadium.

Speaking on his favorite among the two goals, Iheanacho said: “I’m happy and I’m confident, even if I don’t score. I’m really happy with the goals and hopefully, they will keep coming.

“It’s got to be the volley!” he answered when asked for his favorite strike. “The pass was great from Wilf [Ndidi] and the little run from Jamie [Vardy] created the space.





“It looks like Jamie’s goal at West Brom! I’m really happy about that, it was a great finish, but I love my goal against Brighton as well.”

The 24-year-old stressed further by praising both assist providers, Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans.

“Both passes were great,” he continued. “Wilf is a great passer of the ball. I know him and I played with him from the Under-17s team with Nigeria, so he’s a very good passer. That pass from Youri is something else!

“If you watch the replay and how the ball is rolling on the floor, the pass is a world-class pass,” he summed up.