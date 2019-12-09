<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho reacts after scoring in Leicester City 4-1 big away win over Aston Villa in the Premier League encounter on Sunday to move six points clear of champions Manchester City.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international linked up with Vardy to open the scoring after 20 minutes, skipping round Villa keeper Tom Heaton and finishing at the second attempt before he got on the score sheet in the 41st minute to make it 2-0 after tucking home James Maddison’s perfect delivery.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to whip an effort into the bottom corner on the stroke of half-time before Foxes center-back Jonny Evans heading in from a corner shortly after the interval.

Vardy then dashed clear with 15 minutes remaining to slide an effort beyond Heaton and put the game out of Villa’s reach but the win sees Leicester maintain the second spot in the table on 38 points, and are eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

The former Manchester City forward took to his social media after grabbing a goal and assist on his first start of the campaign in their eight-win on the row.

Iheanacho has now scored two goals and recorded two assists in two league appearances for Leicester City this season.