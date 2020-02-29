<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted the ball did not touch his hand, after he saw a goal ruled out during their 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on Friday night.

The decision proved to be a turning point in the game, as Jamal Lewis’ spectacular finish in the 70th minute gave the Canaries maximum points.

But Iheanacho thought he had given the Foxes the lead four minutes after break, only to see VAR cancel the goal.





“Obviously I was concentrating on the ball, I haven’t watched the replay yet but I feel it hit his shoulder and it (the ball) didn’t touch my hand.

“As I said I haven’t watched the replay. If that’s the rule, then that’s the rule. I didn’t feel it touched my hand. Obviously if that’s the rule then you do nothing about it,” Iheanacho told Premier League Productions.

Leicester City have managed only one win from their last seven Premier League fixtures.