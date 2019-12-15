<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho made 100th appearances as he started for Leicester against Norwich but was pulled out by for Demarai Gray after just 39 minutes following a tactical move from Brendan Rodgers.

Iheanacho has made one EPL start this season, scoring two goals in two appearances.

He made 53 appearances scoring six goals for the Foxes since joined from Manchester City in 2017.

Before his arrival at the King Power Stadium, the 23-year-old scored 12 times in the Premier League in 46 appearances (12 starts) for the Citizens.

He made his EPL debut as an 18-year-old in a 2-0 home win over Watford with his first goal coming against Crystal Palace.