Kelechi Iheanacho has refused to fault the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for disallowing his goal against Norwich in last night’s premier league encounter.

The Nigerian who started the match ahead of Jamie Vardy said he was yet to watch the replay to know what happened.

Iheanacho thought he had given Leicester the lead after firing into the bottom corner of the net moments into the second half but sadly saw his effort ruled out

“Obviously, that wasn’t a goal from VAR, but I haven’t watched the replay. I thought it hit the defender’s shoulder, but I wasn’t sure it hit my hand,” he told LCTV.





“If that’s the rule, there’s nothing we can do about it. We just move on. It’s disappointing, it’s disappointing for us, but as I said before, we just move on to the next one and make sure we get the points that we need.”

He has however urged his teammates to put the defeat behind them to focus on their FA Cup fifth round match against on Birmingham City on March 4.

“At this point, there is not a lot, because we’ve got 10 games left and the FA Cup,” Iheanacho continued.

“We need to be focused and we need to work hard and make sure we get our mentality right to make sure we get the points that we need.”

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances this season.