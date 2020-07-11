



Ahead of the match against relegation threatened Bournemouth on Sunday, Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has urged his teammates to be focused as they battle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes currently sit fourth in the premier league but hasn’t been firing on all cylinder since the restart of the competition.

“It’s been great, I’ve really enjoyed it,” Iheanacho told Lcfc.co.uk. “We worked hard in training before the restart on getting our fitness right.





“It was a bit different because, normally when the season finishes, you come back after a holiday or travelling, but when you’re just inside for three months, it’s hard.

“Now, we need to keep our standard high and keep the philosophy that we’ve had since the start of the season. We just need to finish these four games well.

“It needs focus to get it done and dusted. We’re ready, we’re focused, and we’re trying to get there.”

Leicester City’s last four matches are against Bournemouth, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.