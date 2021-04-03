



Kelechi Iheanacho is delighted with his new deal at Leicester City.

The striker has penned terms to 2024.

And he was full of praise for the impact that manager Brendan Rodgers has had both on the club and for him personally.





“He’s been a revelation since he came to the Club and I think he’s been good to everyone. He’s been a really good manager and a good friend to everybody,” Iheanacho said. “Personally, for me, I think I owe him a lot and most importantly, to perform every time I’m on the pitch as well and to be ready to work with him in training and in games.

“I really thank him a lot for everything he’s done for me and everything he’s done for everybody in the squad. He’s really a great manager and a great person.”