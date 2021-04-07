



Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for Fans’ Player of the Month award in March, reports Completesports.com.

Following a superb strike during the 1-1 draw at Burnley, the Nigeria international added another to his tally in a 2-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, before netting a first Foxes hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Sheffield United at King Power Stadium.





The 24-year-old forward is nominated alongside Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

Iheanacho was named Premier League Player of the Month for March last week.