Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month for December.

Iheanacho’s dramatic late winner against Everton at the King Power Stadium as well as Jamie Vardy’s composed finish versus Aston Villa are among the seven strikes shortlisted for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month for December.

Development Squad attacker Callum Wright, meanwhile, has been shortlisted for his strike against Everton at Holmes Park.

Iheanacho has scored three goals in five league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Fans have until 11:59pm on Wednesday, January 8, to vote for their December Goal of the Month, with the winner set to be announced on Thursday , January 9.