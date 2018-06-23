Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has thanked Nigerians for their unflinching support in Friday’s 2-0 win over Iceland at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iheanacho made his first World Cup start for the Super Eagles in the win over Iceland, playing alongside Ahmed Musa in a 3-5-2 formation.

Musa scored twice in the second half to hand Nigeria their first win at the tournament in Volgograd, which impressed his teammate.

Leicester City forward Musa became the first Nigeria player to score in two consecutive FIFA World Cups and he is the third highest scoring African behind Asamoah Gyan of Ghana on six goals and Roger Mila from Cameroon on five goals.

“All for millions of Naija thanks for your cry and support. Congrats to Governor @Ahmedmusa718 on the record. Up Naija 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬,” Iheanacho tweeted after the game.

Nigeria are now second in Group D behind Croatia who are already through to the next round.

Gernot Rohr’s men have three points from two games.