Kelechi Iheanacho says Leicester City need to “move on” after more VAR controversy against Norwich City.

Iheanacho was the man at the centre of it, scoring a super goal from 20 yards at Carrow Road for what he thought was the game’s opener.

However, VAR replays showed the ball appearing to hit the arm of Norwich’s Ben Godfrey and coming down onto the hand of Iheanacho.

There was still a lot to do for the Foxes striker, who carried the ball forward and curled an excellent strike into the corner.

But the video technology ruled it out for handball.

Leicester’s misery was compounded when Jamal Lewis’ superb strike 20 minutes from time secured a 1-0 win for the Premier League’s bottom side.





“It was a disappointing evening, especially for us,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

“We shouldn’t have lost this game, but unfortunately it happened, so we should do more.

“The next games, we should concentrate, focus and work really hard to make sure we get the points that we need.”

He added: “Obviously, that wasn’t a goal from VAR, but I haven’t watched the replay. I thought it hit the defender’s shoulder, but I wasn’t sure it hit my hand.

“If that’s the rule, there’s nothing we can do about it. We just move on.

“It’s disappointing, it’s disappointing for us, but as I said before, we just move on to the next one and make sure we get the points that we need.”