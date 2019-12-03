<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho might be handed his second game of the season on when Leicester City welcome Watford at the King Power Stadium in a mid-week English Premier League duel.

Iheanacho in only his first game of the season on Sunday, provided an assist and scored a last gap winner in the 2-1 defeat of Everton for their secure a sixth consecutive Premier League victory.

Addressing the media ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, coach Brendan Rogers has given the Super Eagles’ forward a clean bill of health , revealing that all the players who featured against Everton are available for the game bar Demarai Gray, who sat out Sunday’s victory as a precaution after showing flu symptoms over the weekend.

“We had everyone in today recovering and a working group,” Rodgers said. “Demarai had flu over the course of the weekend so we’ll see how he is for Wednesday.”

With another seven fixtures to go in December, the Northern Irishman revealed he and his coaching team will evaluate the situation and the necessity to rotate over the festive period.

“Certainly, between now and then, we have to look at what is and isn’t possible,” he continued. “It helps when you’ve got one game a week, the team has rhythm.

“There’s no doubt that over these next few weeks, like every team, we have to consider how we want to play in order to bring energy and intensity in the games.”

Meanwhile, Iheanacho’s well-taken goal against Everton on Sunday has well been applauded by erstwhile Foxes’ forward Tony Cottee.

“Fair play to Iheanacho; I know the hardest thing as a forward is getting that consistency to get a run of form and then scoring the goal when you get a chance,” the 54-year-old who is currently a TV pundit explained.“ He kept his head down; he buried it into the corner. What a finish to the game and it was Iheanacho who sealed a great three points.

“There were a few little flicks in there as well for the goal and you have to say he made a real impact in the game.”