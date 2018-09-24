Kelechi Iheanacho says the entire Leicester City team can be proud of their performance during the 3-1 triumph over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Nigeria international scored one and set up another to help the Foxes come from behind to beat David Wagner’s men at King Power Stadium.

After a brilliant outing for City, Iheanacho stressed the importance of returning to winning ways on home soil against the Terriers.

Iheanacho told LCFC TV: “The whole team is happy, not only me. We are pleased with the result.

“I think the whole team did brilliantly, we worked hard. It was a sloppy goal in the first half but we kept our heads down and got the equaliser and the goals came. We’re happy today.

“It’s important in front of our fans, we need to win our home games. They’re happy so we need to keep being strong at home.

“In our away games, we have to be strong as well. We just have to keep our heads down and keep working hard to get the wins.”

Kelechi Iheanacho partnered Jamie Vardy in attack against Huddersfield, as they both assisted each other in the victory on Filbert Way.

Iheanacho added: “I think we had a good partnership. Me and Jamie are fast on the break with good midfielders in Madders (James Maddison) and Dimi (Demarai Gray).

“I think it’s a good thing for us to finish well today. I think we’ll keep going like that and see how we go.

“I think if anybody scores, it gets their confidence high. I’m happy getting a goal today and it gives me a lot of confidence to keep going, as well as the whole team.

“Our confidence is high, we need to keep working hard and keep winning games. We have to keep going, keep working hard, keep our heads down and keep going.”