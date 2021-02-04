



Kelechi Iheanacho wants Leicester City to use Wednesday night’s 2-0 win against Fulham as a springboard for positive results over the coming weeks.

Iheanacho scored his first goal of the campaign against the Whites with James Justin scoring the other.

The Foxes now sit in third position on the table, two points above champions Liverpool , and Iheanacho is determined to build on their win in West London.

“We are delighted,” the Nigeria striker told LCFC TV. “It’s a clean sheet and we are really happy we’re back to winning ways. We need to get going now and focus on the next games. Looking To Build Momentum After Fulham Triumph

“We’re really happy. It’s not an easy ground, coming here. They’re really good at their home, so we needed to stay together, stay compact, and we got the win. In the second half, we had to get tight and defend until the last minute.”





The 24-year-old admitted the height of James Maddison’s perfect cross took him by surprise, as he expected it along the ground, but his nodded finish was just what City needed early on in the game.

Following his fourth goal in all competitions this term, Iheanacho says he will continue to work hard in training to earn more opportunities to showcase his abilities to manager Brendan Rodgers.

“Actually, I wasn’t expecting the header,” the former Manchester City forward added. “I got in the space between the two central defenders and I got the header, so I’m delighted.

“I’m always working in training. I need to work really hard to get my chance. Sometimes, the gaffer switches the team around, so I need to work for my chance. When it comes, I need to take it and that’s what I did tonight.”