Leicester City are expected to send Kelechi Iheanacho out on loan during the January transfer window.

The Nigeria international has struggeld for regular playing time this season and is yet to feature in the Premier League.

Iheanacho has managed just two appearances in the Carabao Cup for the Foxes.

A move to Leicester in 2017 was supposed to give him the chance to play regular top-flight football and fulfil his vast potential.

The Foxes certainly expected a lot from him, having invested £25 million to bring Iheanacho to the King Power Stadium.

But the 23-year-old has looked a shadow of the relentless goal-poacher who shot to fame at Manchester City.

Bleacher Report believes that Iheanacho will be allowed to leave on loan in the winter with Leicester looking to bring in a new striker in his place, believed to be Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos.

Iheanacho still has plenty of time on his side and it is too soon to write him off yet and maybe a short-term move elsewhere could be exactly what he needs to get his golden touch back.