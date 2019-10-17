<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Turkish giants Besiktas are seeking a January loan move for Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho, 23, is yet to make a league appearance for Leicester City this season.

The Nigeria international has only played as a substitute in the Carabao Cup.

According to reports emanating from Turkey, he is now set for loan move to Besiktas when the trasnfer window opens in January

Iheanacho linked up Leicester City from Manchester City two years ago for around 25-million pounds but has struggled to make an impact while Jamie Vardy leads the line in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

He failed to make Nigeria’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt due to his poor club form.