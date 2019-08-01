<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kelechi Iheanacho will wear a new jersey number (14) at Premier League club, Leicester City next season after agreeing a switch with Belgian clubmate, Youri Tielemans.

Summer signing Tielemans will take up Iheanacho’s previous number eight shirt, with the latter now to put on the number 14 he has worn regularly on the international scene with Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Iheanacho, who endured a torrid campaign with the Foxes last term, has been in fine form for the former Premier League champions in their pre-seaon program.

He bagged a brace in Leicester City’s 2-2 friendly draw against Rotherham United at the AESSAL Stadium last Saturday.

The Nigeria international has now scored three goals in his last two pre-season games for tje Brendan Rodgers’ men.

His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi will retain his number 25. shirt in the new season.