Nigeria forward Kelechi Iheanacho started the 2019/2020 on a slow note, failing to make the matchday squads in most of Leicester City games before forcing his way back into the team towards the end of the year.

Iheanacho, who started his career as a midfielder joined Leicester City from Manchester City in 2017 , having come through the youth academy at the club.

The 23-year-old pl﻿ayed 64 games in two years at City. He scored 21 goals and recorded eight assists before linking up with Leicester.

This season, Ịheanacho has scored eight goals and produced four assists in just 937 minutes of playing time.

Even with Jamie Vardy’s scoring-streak this campaign, the Nigerian has produced some impressive performances for the Filberts.

According to a scouting report in footballanalysis.com, Iheanacho remain a key component of the Leicester City team.

“When Leicester have the ball, Rodgers likes his forward(s) to be their most advanced player(s). It means the strikers are tasked to play on the shoulder of the opponents’ defenders, particularly centre-backs. Such a task is also given to Ịheanachọ,” reads the report.

“By being the most advanced player in Leicester’s attacks, Ịheanachọ is also tasked with making runs into the goalmouth. The main objective behind this is to use his pace before receiving a final pass there. In the process, he would start his run between the defenders. By standing between them, Ịheanachọ could further confuse the defensive pairing in deciding who would mark him.

“Not only that, but his goalmouth runs can also be useful for his teammates. When he makes those runs, Ịheanachọ would most likely pull the defenders’ focus to him; even simultaneously. By doing so, he would open enough space between the lines for his attacking comrades to roam in. The roaming attacker then could be a potential cutback receiver from his teammate on the flank. Ịheanachọ also possesses enough strength to do this task, as he often holds the defenders with him.”

The report also highlighted Iheanacho’s pace and trickery as one of his key attributes as a centre-forward.

“Another reason why Ịheanachọ fits like a glove in Leicester’s tactics is his trailblazing pace. It’s no secret that the Foxes have pacey attackers; ranging from Vardy, Harvey Barnes, to Ịheanachọ himself. The particular trait is very handy in transition, as Leicester tend to make their goal-scoring attempts with their counter-attacks. For a fact, the stats show that Rodgers’ men have scored seven goals from their transitional attacks,” the report further stated.





“Ịheanachọ’s pace is often used to continue the counter-attacks. Either served with ground-level through-passes or lofted balls, the Nigerian could execute the transition with ease. The Nigerian’s speed is often used in the latter part of the game; hence his cameo role. Even so, the statistics show that he has scored three goals and created three assists when coming from the bench across all competitions.

“Ịheanachọ’s speed is also important when he has the ball. On possession, Ịheanachọ tends to use his pace as well as space around him to gets past the defender(s) quickly. In the process, he would rarely use lots of touches as that could make him lose the momentum.”

With the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers demanding so much from his attackers, Iheanacho has performed his task well.

Iheanacho according to the report has all the attributes to become a top forward in future.

“The promising 23-year-old forward is very enjoyable to watch. His explosive speed, as well as his superb vision, are the main reason behind that argument. Despite only being second fiddle to Vardy so far, Ịheanachọ has repaid Rodgers’ trust with brilliant performances, especially from the bench. Such dedication and selflessness is always a good sign for a young attacker.”