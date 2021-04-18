



Kelechi Iheanacho tonight fired Leicester City to the England FA Cup Final for the first time in 52 years.

Iheanacho finished off a pass by Jamie Vardy in the 55th minute after the second time of asking against Southampton.





It was his fourth goal in the glamorous cup competition.

He has now scored 15 goals in all competitions this season.

Leicester City will now battle Chelsea on May 15 in the Cup Final at Wembley.

‘The Foxes’ have never won the cup competition.