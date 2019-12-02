<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Out-of-favour Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has handed himself a new nickname after his late goal-his first for Leicester in over a year was awarded by VAR to secure all three points against Everton.

The Nigeria international netted in the 95th minute to complete a comeback win for the Foxes, but his effort was initially ruled out for offside.

"He's absolutely amazing in training, so he thoroughly deserves this." Jamie Vardy full of praise for Leicester's match-winner Kelechi Iheanacho. 📺 Watch Super Sunday reaction on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/IRDRchThla — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2019

A video review overturned the on-pitch decision allowing Iheanacho to celebrate his first league goal in over 12 months

The performance saw Leicester reclaim their second place in the Premier League log.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity,” he told Sky Sports moments after the game. “I knew one day it’s going to come. I’m happy today to get the goal and assisting Jamie.

“You can call me Mr.VAR!

“I knew it was a goal. I was onside. Happy that VAR gave me it,” added the ex-Manchester City forward, who netted the first goal ever awarded by VAR in England during the 2018 FA Cup.