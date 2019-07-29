<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho says he and his team-mates are making great progress ahead of the new Premier League campaign. Brendan Rodgers’ men drew their latest friendly 2-2 on Sunday as they travelled to Rotherham United, with Iheanacho scoring both goals.

The Foxes have already beaten Scunthorpe United, Cheltenham Town, Cambridge United and Stoke City and Iheanacho believes their hard work in training is starting to pay off.

The Nigerian is Leicester’s top scorer in pre-season and he believes his side will be a force to be reckoned with. He told LCFC TV: “I’m delighted, I’m happy. Getting two goals today… I’ll hopefully take that into the season. “We are pleased today. I think we played really well.

We all needed 90 minutes and we played really well. “I think we have a big squad now with so many players, good footballers, so everyone is competing, everyone is fighting for their place, so I think we’ll see how it goes. ”

At the end of the day, the manager will pick who he thinks deserves the opportunity. I think everyone is happy and I think we have a great manager. “Everyone is enjoying it in pre-season – in France and here.

We are happy with the way the manager and the staff are carrying the players and talking to the players. “Everyone is happy in the training ground so I think we have great future this season.”