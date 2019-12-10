<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed the pride he feels being part of a ‘great’ Leicester City that have completed an eight-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are now six points clear of third-placed Manchester City following Sunday’s 4-1 home win against Aston Villa.

Iheanacho, has scored two goals and provided two assists in his last two outings for the Foxes, including a last minute winner against Everton a week ago.

The Nigeria international scored City’s second goal at Villa Park on Sunday, after Jamie Vardy’s first of two strikes, while defender Jonny Evans also registered his first goal of the 2019/20 season.

“It was a great performance from the whole team,” Iheanacho told LCTV.

“We’ve been great this season, we just need to keep going, keep our heads down. This one is done now and we’re looking forward to the next game.

“They were a good side today, they were brilliant, but I think we were all over them. We stuck to our plan and got spaces all over the place and we got the goals so it’s brilliant!”

Iheanacho’s resurgent form for the Foxes have been a major source of satisfaction for his team and the man himself admits he has been thrilled with his displays.

“On a personal level, I’m excited, scoring again and assisting Jamie, so I just need to keep going and keep the level up, working hard in training to make sure I keep my head up,” Iheanacho added.

“It’s very good to be a part of this great squad, so I’m happy to be part of it and going forward we have fantastic players, great quality and talented players, so I’m happy to be part of it.

“Everyone is buzzing, everyone is happy. It’s a fantastic record and [we have] a great manager, great staff [and a] good group of players.

“I’m happy to be part of it. I feel we can win the next game and we’ll keep going and get more records.”