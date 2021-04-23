



Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight over Leicester’s 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion describing it as a massive three points gained.

Iheanacho was amongst the goals after netting the third goal in the comfortable win.

He has now scored 11 goals in his last eight games and has also taken his tally for the season to 16 in 32 appearances in all competitions.





Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for Leicester before Johnny Evans doubled their lead.

“Massive 3 points last night. Oluwa doings, we move,” Iheanacho wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Leicester maintain their hold in third place on 59 points and are four points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.