Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho has described his goal in Tuesday night’s EFL Carabao Cup 4-0 demolition of Fleetwood Town as the beginning of better things to come for him and his club this season.

After hitting home The Foxes’ third goal of the night at King Power Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho was already looking at another glorious run in cup competitions, as it was for him last season, but also had an eye on Sunday’s EPL clash with Liverpool.

It came after Iheanacho was on target for the first time this season, as he helped The Foxes made light work of their League One opponents in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Christian Fuchs put the former English Premier League champions ahead in the eighth minute, before Vicente Iborra made it 2-0 five minutes to halftime.

Leicester extended its lead after just 40 seconds, when Iheanacho collected a pass from Marc Albright before hammering into the back of the net to make it 3-0.

He was taken off four minutes later for Demarai Gray before substitute Rachid Ghezzal wrapped up the victory with a goal on the 71st minute, but Wilfred Ndidi was rested for the clash at King Power Stadium.